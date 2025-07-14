NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andrew Schlueter is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for achievements in structural strength analysis of composite materials and solid propellant grains. Schlueter supported programs such as the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile and Standard Missile-6 by addressing technical capability gaps and ensuring airworthiness of complex systems. His work enhances weapon reliability and fleet survivability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)