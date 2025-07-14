Dr. Jessica Cash is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for her achievements in polymer chemistry and nanocomposites. Cash led research into boronic ester adhesives, sulfur copolymers, and silicon-based polymers to advance thermal protection, counter-directed energy, and anticorrosion coatings. Her work supports development of advanced materials that improve performance and survivability of warfighter systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9201128
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-LR875-6406
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
