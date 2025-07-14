NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Jessica Cash is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for her achievements in polymer chemistry and nanocomposites. Cash led research into boronic ester adhesives, sulfur copolymers, and silicon-based polymers to advance thermal protection, counter-directed energy, and anticorrosion coatings. Her work supports development of advanced materials that improve performance and survivability of warfighter systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)