Gretchen Hefley is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for researching novel materials and composites for aerospace applications. Hefley developed and tested composites with embedded nanomaterials and designed system components supporting explosive safety and propulsion. Her work enhances structural performance and supports advanced energetic systems for the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
07.15.2025
07.24.2025
|9201113
|250716-N-LR875-3213
|3000x2400
|5.03 MB
CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
