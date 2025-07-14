NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nancy Cheadle is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Esteemed Fellow for her recognized expertise in aircraft weapons integration and installed systems test and evaluation. Cheadle led critical efforts in seeker technology, advanced signal processing, and system verification for long-range strike weapons. Her leadership strengthens warfighter capability across naval aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)