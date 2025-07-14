Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 10 of 11]

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Nancy Cheadle is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Esteemed Fellow for her recognized expertise in aircraft weapons integration and installed systems test and evaluation. Cheadle led critical efforts in seeker technology, advanced signal processing, and system verification for long-range strike weapons. Her leadership strengthens warfighter capability across naval aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 12:21
    Photo ID: 9201126
    VIRIN: 250716-N-TC277-7770
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 11 of 11], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

