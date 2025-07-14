Nancy Cheadle is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Esteemed Fellow for her recognized expertise in aircraft weapons integration and installed systems test and evaluation. Cheadle led critical efforts in seeker technology, advanced signal processing, and system verification for long-range strike weapons. Her leadership strengthens warfighter capability across naval aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9201126
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-TC277-7770
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 11 of 11], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
No keywords found.