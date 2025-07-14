Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 3 of 7]

    NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Lynne Clarke is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for advancing electronic warfare techniques and countermeasures. Clarke led the design, development, test, and deployment of the Marine Corps’ first organic electronic warfare capability to the Marine Expeditionary Unit. Her work equips warfighters to understand and control the electromagnetic spectrum in contested environments through modular, open-system approaches. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 19:12
    Photo ID: 9199569
    VIRIN: 250716-N-TC277-1558
    Resolution: 6893x4595
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAWCWD, Fellows Program, Technical Excellence, Mission Impact, Warfighter Support, Scientific Leader

