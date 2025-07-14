Lynne Clarke is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for advancing electronic warfare techniques and countermeasures. Clarke led the design, development, test, and deployment of the Marine Corps’ first organic electronic warfare capability to the Marine Expeditionary Unit. Her work equips warfighters to understand and control the electromagnetic spectrum in contested environments through modular, open-system approaches. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9199569
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-TC277-1558
|Resolution:
|6893x4595
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
