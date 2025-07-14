Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Jack Loui is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for his achievements in test and evaluation range software development. Loui led the Range Timing and Data Infrastructure Reengineering initiative, creating software that processes and distributes instrumentation data across the Point Mugu Sea Range. His work enhanced real-time mission support and ensured data integrity for critical Navy test operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 19:12
    Photo ID: 9199570
    VIRIN: 250716-N-TC277-9161
    Resolution: 7810x4393
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

