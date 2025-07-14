NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jack Loui is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for his achievements in test and evaluation range software development. Loui led the Range Timing and Data Infrastructure Reengineering initiative, creating software that processes and distributes instrumentation data across the Point Mugu Sea Range. His work enhanced real-time mission support and ensured data integrity for critical Navy test operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)