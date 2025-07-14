Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, delivers remarks during the 2025 NAWCWD Fellows Induction Ceremony. Hash praised the inductees’ technical leadership and emphasized the importance of sustaining in-house expertise in support of warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9193974
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-TC277-1576
|Resolution:
|7662x4310
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
No keywords found.