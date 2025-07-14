Dr. Peter Zarras is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for achievements in synthetic organic and polymer chemistry focused on smart coatings for military applications. Zarras co-developed green conductive polymers for direct-to-metal primers, eliminating toxic metals and reducing hazardous emissions. His innovations advance sustainable solutions for Navy platforms. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9201125
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-LR875-9307
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
