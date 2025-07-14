NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Peter Zarras is congratulated by NAWCWD Executive Director Dan Carreño after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for achievements in synthetic organic and polymer chemistry focused on smart coatings for military applications. Zarras co-developed green conductive polymers for direct-to-metal primers, eliminating toxic metals and reducing hazardous emissions. His innovations advance sustainable solutions for Navy platforms. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)