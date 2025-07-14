NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Mason Paulec is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for his achievements in infrared signature measurements, analysis, and countermeasures testing. Paulec developed advanced plume models, airborne calibration systems, and measurement techniques used across electro-optical programs. His work improves threat realism and supports high-fidelity flight testing for fleet-relevant systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)