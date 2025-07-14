Dr. Mason Paulec is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Fellow for his achievements in infrared signature measurements, analysis, and countermeasures testing. Paulec developed advanced plume models, airborne calibration systems, and measurement techniques used across electro-optical programs. His work improves threat realism and supports high-fidelity flight testing for fleet-relevant systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9199568
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-TC277-1570
|Resolution:
|7913x4451
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
No keywords found.