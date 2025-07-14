NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeffrey Collom is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for his achievements in long-haul communications networking. Collom designed and implemented large-scale communication architectures that support real-time data transfer and interoperability across geographically expansive test environments. His work enhances situational awareness and operational readiness in support of the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)