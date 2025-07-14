Jeffrey Collom is congratulated by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, after being inducted as a 2025 Associate Fellow for his achievements in long-haul communications networking. Collom designed and implemented large-scale communication architectures that support real-time data transfer and interoperability across geographically expansive test environments. His work enhances situational awareness and operational readiness in support of the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9199589
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-TC277-1560
|Resolution:
|7618x4285
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
NAWCWD inducts 18 into Fellows Program
