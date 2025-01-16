21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez | Participants load an ISU-90 military container with cargo boxes during the space...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez | Participants load an ISU-90 military container with cargo boxes during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The first step of the space logistic challenge was to have members of different skill levels load 111 boxes of cargo into a standard military container to set the base line for the artificial intelligence’s turn later in the day. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from Space Base Delta 1's 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron participated in a day-long challenge, Jan. 15, to develop best practices and set benchmark processes for loading Department of Defense cargo into standard military containers for rapid deployment. The challenge, led by SSC's Directorate of Installation, Logistics, and Product Support (S4), brought together a team of Airmen and Guardians, which included logisticians, engineers, leaders, and a cyber operator, to tackle a complex problem: how to optimally fit 111 boxes of cargo into a standard military container, an ISU-90, with only 380 cubic feet of space.



The challenge marked a significant milestone for the Space Logistics community. For the first time, an artificial intelligence tool was used to aid in optimizing cargo planning, and real DoD cargo was used in the test, adding a layer of realism to the challenge. Historically, it would take up to 14 days to load a container, but with the aid of AI, this time could be reduced to less than an hour. This innovation has the potential to increase efficiency and reduce transit times for various modes of transportation, including land, sea, air, and space, enabling rapid deployment of personnel and equipment to anywhere in the world.



According to Jondavid DuVall, SSC S4 Space Logistics Officer and challenge’s test director, rapid cargo loading is critical to reducing operational time and preparing for missions. "If we could reduce that time that it takes for cargo optimization, we can actually provide a more responsive, rapid loading overall process to the warfighter that will help us in agile combat employment, and we'll be able to get to the fight quicker."



Three teams, each with a unique composition, took on the challenge. The teams were tasked with loading the 111 boxes into the ISU-90, with the goal of finding the most efficient and rapid way to do so. Team one was led by a 5-level “journeyman” logistician, while team two had a 7-level “craftsman” logistician in charge. The third team, however, took a different approach, with a cyber operator - someone who doesn't typically load boxes as part of their job description - taking on the experiment.



U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, brought a unique perspective to the challenge. "I have no logistics experience, but I used my everyday experience, like packing a moving van, to find the best way to utilize the space," said Settoon. "As a cyber operator, my job is supporting space operations, I'm aware that there are many different components to the military, and not everyone is directly involved in satellite operations, cybersecurity, or intelligence, so it was cool to see the work being done by other people on the same base as I who aren’t directly in space operations."



After the initial round, the teams were provided with artificial intelligence (AI) printouts that offered optimized loading instructions. The goal was to see if AI could provide a solution that would enable anyone, regardless of their background or expertise, to efficiently load the cargo. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Audrey Valdez, 21 LRS Material Management Flight superintendent and the challenge’s test manager, evaluated how the teams communicated and used their test support, their thought process, and how items were stacked within the ISU-90.



"It was interesting to see the AI incorporation, because that's something we've never been able to do before," said Valdez. "Hopefully, one day we can incorporate AI into our processes, making our jobs faster and more efficient. We saw how fast AI can be changed, as far as on-the-spot coding and how fast issues could be fixed. I'm excited to be a part of this team and to see the impact that AI can have on our logistics operations."



Bradley Leonard, SSC S4 Director, emphasized the potential for AI to revolutionize business practices and that a strong logistics system is a deterrent and a necessity to maintaining space superiority amid Great Power Competition.



"We can use AI to ideally pack different cargo packages, making our logistics operations more efficient and responsive to the warfighter," said Leonard. "It's all about speed – having a strong logistics tail is a huge deterrent, and business partnerships help us get parts and supplies out the door and delivered to the warfighter faster."



As the teams worked through their exercises, they began to realize that the AI program was not just a simple replacement for human judgment and expertise, but rather a tool that could be used to augment and support human decision-making. The AI solution took into account a range of factors, including prioritization, length, width, weight, and balance, which was not always immediately apparent in the initial rounds. This realization demonstrated the potential for real-time human-AI collaboration, with AI updates made on the spot to optimize logistics operations.



The success of this challenge has far-reaching implications for the military, enabling more responsive and flexible logistics operations. By leveraging AI, the military could increase efficiency, reduce transit times, and tap into a wider pool of talent to assist with logistics tasks, and enable rapid deployment of personnel and equipment anywhere around the world. This capability is critical to success in a range of scenarios, from transporting supplies to a forward operating base to deploying troops to a crisis zone or launching a space mission. Ultimately, the integration of AI into logistics operations has the potential to be a game-changer for military missions.