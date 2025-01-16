21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, carries a box to load onto a military container during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 25, 2025. Settoon was part of the third round of tests for the challenge and his results were used to create a baseline to compare the optimized loading instructions given by artificial intelligence. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)