21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage journeyman, loads boxes into a military container during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The first step of the space logistic challenge was to have members of different skill levels load 111 boxes of cargo into a standard military container to set the base line for the artificial intelligence’s turn later in the day (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)