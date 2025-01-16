21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Event proctors give a safety brief at the start of the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The space logistics challenge brought together members of different skill levels as a comparison to see the efficiency of the artificial intelligence being tested in the event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
