21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, carries a box during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 25, 2025. Settoon was the only member to participate that had zero experience in loading/unloading containers for this event, helping build the baseline that was used to compare the instructions given by artificial intelligence. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)