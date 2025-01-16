21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Kory Gibson, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron chief of asset management, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st LRS central storage journeyman, and USAF Staff Sgt. Marnie Brannen, discuss the artificial intelligence optimized loading plan during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. During the final test members had an opportunity to use optimized loading instructions provided by the artificial intelligence tool. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)