21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Participants set up for the final test using optimized loading instructions during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. During the final test, members had an opportunity to use optimized loading instructions provided by the artificial intelligence tool. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)