21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Audrey Valdez, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management superintendent, and U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, discuss the artificial intelligence optimized loading plan during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. During the final test, members had an opportunity to use optimized loading instructions provided by the artificial intelligence tool. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)