21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marnie Brannen, 302nd Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management craftsman, loads a box into a military container during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. As the second round of tests proceeded, Brannen used her skills and knowledge to load the military container as quickly and efficiently as possible. Her results were used to create a baseline for the artificial intelligence later in the day. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)