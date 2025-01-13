21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, places a box during a logistics readiness squadron challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. Participants included Airmen and Guardians from different career fields, some of whom had never been a part of a supply logistics process, and identified how they interacted with loading cargo in the context of a space logistics concept. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt Jacob Willoughby)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8833003
|VIRIN:
|250115-X-RN524-1928
|Resolution:
|4732x3148
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
