21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, places a box during a logistics readiness squadron challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. Participants included Airmen and Guardians from different career fields, some of whom had never been a part of a supply logistics process, and identified how they interacted with loading cargo in the context of a space logistics concept. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt Jacob Willoughby)