    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 2 of 3]

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, places a box during a logistics readiness squadron challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. Participants included Airmen and Guardians from different career fields, some of whom had never been a part of a supply logistics process, and identified how they interacted with loading cargo in the context of a space logistics concept. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt Jacob Willoughby)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    VIRIN: 250115-X-RN524-1928
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
