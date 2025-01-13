21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Audrey Valdez, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management superintendent, Derrick Morales, Space Force PALACE Acquire civilian, and Pradeep Mangalagiri, an artificial intelligence scientist, discuss the AI model used in a day-long logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The challenge, led by Space System Command's Directorate of Installation, Logistics, and Product Support (S4), brought together logisticians, engineers, and leaders to tackle a complex problem: how to optimally fit 111 boxes of cargo into a standard military container. (U.S. Space Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby
|01.15.2025
|01.16.2025 16:38
|8833002
|250115-X-RN524-1866
|5706x3796
|10.21 MB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|2
|0
