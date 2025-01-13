Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Audrey Valdez, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management superintendent, Derrick Morales, Space Force PALACE Acquire civilian, and Pradeep Mangalagiri, an artificial intelligence scientist, discuss the AI model used in a day-long logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The challenge, led by Space System Command's Directorate of Installation, Logistics, and Product Support (S4), brought together logisticians, engineers, and leaders to tackle a complex problem: how to optimally fit 111 boxes of cargo into a standard military container. (U.S. Space Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 8833002
    VIRIN: 250115-X-RN524-1866
    Resolution: 5706x3796
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    SSC
    AI
    21 LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download