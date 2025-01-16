From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage journeyman, Derrick Morales, Space Force PALACE Acquire civilian, and Pradeep Mangalagiri, an artificial intelligence scientist, look over optimized instructions provided by the artificial intelligence tool during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The challenge allowed members to utilize artificial intelligence tools to optimize the loading of cargo into a military container. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
|01.15.2025
|01.16.2025 18:43
|8833220
|250115-X-IL270-1827
|7544x5504
|2.51 MB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|4
|0
This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.