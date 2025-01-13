Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 3 of 3]

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage journeyman, Derrick Morales, Space Force PALACE Acquire civilian, and name, locate where artificial intelligence has decided the next box of cargo should go during an LRS exercise at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. One of the key takeaways from the challenge was the potential for real-time human-AI collaboration. (U.S. Space Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 8833004
    VIRIN: 250115-X-RN524-1873
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    SSC
    AI
    21 LRS

