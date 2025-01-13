21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage journeyman, Derrick Morales, Space Force PALACE Acquire civilian, and name, locate where artificial intelligence has decided the next box of cargo should go during an LRS exercise at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. One of the key takeaways from the challenge was the potential for real-time human-AI collaboration. (U.S. Space Force Photo by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby)