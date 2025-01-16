21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, rearranges boxes in the military container during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. This day-long challenge was the first time an artificial intelligence tool was used in loading a military container, paving the way for more rapid planning and loading in future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)