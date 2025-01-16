21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage journeyman and Pradeep Mangalagiri, an artificial intelligence scientist, discuss the optimized instructions provided by the artificial intelligence tool during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The final test showcased the ability for the AI tool to develop loading instruction for personnel, enabling human-AI collaboration. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)