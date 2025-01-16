21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage journeyman, and USAF Airman 1st Class Mya Nare, 21st LRS air transportation journeyman, listen to their debrief during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. Using their knowledge and skills, both Wright and Nare finished the test and were debriefed on their performance. Later, they used instructions provided by artificial intelligence to load the cargo container. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)