Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 1 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Participants listen to the safety brief at the start of the day-long space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The challenge was the first step to optimize artificial intelligence in loading a military container with cargo, setting up a baseline with hopes of improving the loading process for the future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 8833201
    VIRIN: 250115-X-IL270-1120
    Resolution: 7745x4573
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF
    Space Systems Command
    21LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download