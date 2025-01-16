21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Participants listen to the safety brief at the start of the day-long space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The challenge was the first step to optimize artificial intelligence in loading a military container with cargo, setting up a baseline with hopes of improving the loading process for the future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
