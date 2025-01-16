Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 18 of 20]

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Elenor Mitch, PackOPS AI chief executive officer and U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, discuss the optimized plan provided by the artificial intelligence during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2024. The final test showcased the ability for the AI tool to develop loading instruction for personnel, enabling human-AI collaboration. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 8833218
    VIRIN: 250115-X-IL270-1809
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    USSF
    Space Systems Command
    21LRS

