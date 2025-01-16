21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Elenor Mitch, PackOPS AI chief executive officer and U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, discuss the optimized plan provided by the artificial intelligence during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2024. The final test showcased the ability for the AI tool to develop loading instruction for personnel, enabling human-AI collaboration. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)