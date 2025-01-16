Elenor Mitch, PackOPS AI chief executive officer and U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Blake Settoon, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operator, discuss the optimized plan provided by the artificial intelligence during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2024. The final test showcased the ability for the AI tool to develop loading instruction for personnel, enabling human-AI collaboration. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 18:42
|Photo ID:
|8833218
|VIRIN:
|250115-X-IL270-1809
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.