Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 7 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mya Nare, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation journeyman, USAF Master Sgt. Audrey Valdez, 21 LRS chief of asset management, and USAF Staff Sgt. Marnie Brannen, 302nd LRS materiel management craftsman, debrief after the second round of tests during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. Three teams were used to set a baseline to compare the effectiveness of loading cargo, using artificial intelligence’s optimized instructions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 8833207
    VIRIN: 250115-X-IL270-1303
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI
    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF
    Space Systems Command
    21LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download