21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mya Nare, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation journeyman, USAF Master Sgt. Audrey Valdez, 21 LRS chief of asset management, and USAF Staff Sgt. Marnie Brannen, 302nd LRS materiel management craftsman, debrief after the second round of tests during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. Three teams were used to set a baseline to compare the effectiveness of loading cargo, using artificial intelligence’s optimized instructions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)