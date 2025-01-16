21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Derrick Morales, Space Force PALACE Acquire civilian, Kory Gibson, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron chief of asset management, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Audrey Valdez, 21st LRS materiel management superintendent, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st LRS central storage journeyman, discuss objectives at the start of the first test at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The space logistics challenge brought together members of different skill levels as a comparison to see the efficiency of the artificial intelligence being tested in the event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)