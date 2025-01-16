Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 2 of 20]

    21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From left, Derrick Morales, Space Force PALACE Acquire civilian, Kory Gibson, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron chief of asset management, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Audrey Valdez, 21st LRS materiel management superintendent, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricardo Wright, 21st LRS central storage journeyman, discuss objectives at the start of the first test at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The space logistics challenge brought together members of different skill levels as a comparison to see the efficiency of the artificial intelligence being tested in the event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 8833202
    VIRIN: 250115-X-IL270-1145
    Resolution: 7479x4858
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF
    Space Systems Command
    21LRS

