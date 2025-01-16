21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants stand behind stacked boxed during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The challenge was the first step to optimize artificial intelligence in loading a miliary container with cargo, setting up a baseline with hopes of improving the loading process for the future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)