Participants stand behind stacked boxed during the space logistics challenge at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2025. The challenge was the first step to optimize artificial intelligence in loading a miliary container with cargo, setting up a baseline with hopes of improving the loading process for the future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 18:42
|Photo ID:
|8833216
|VIRIN:
|250115-X-IL270-1634
|Resolution:
|6618x5069
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21 LRS Airmen and Space Systems Command Team Up to Revolutionize Logistics with AI [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS