    171129-N-OM610-157 [Image 2 of 70]

    171129-N-OM610-157

    USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171129-N-OM610-157 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Executive Officer, Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, reads the name's of frocked Sailors during a frocking ceremony in the ship's hangar bay. Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Skipworth/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 01:31
    Photo ID: 3988944
    VIRIN: 171129-N-OM610-157
    Resolution: 2500x1663
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171129-N-OM610-157 [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz-class
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    NMCS
