171129-N-OM610-157 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Executive Officer, Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, reads the name's of frocked Sailors during a frocking ceremony in the ship's hangar bay. Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Skipworth/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 01:31 Photo ID: 3988944 VIRIN: 171129-N-OM610-157 Resolution: 2500x1663 Size: 1.1 MB Location: USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171129-N-OM610-157 [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.