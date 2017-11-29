171129-N-OM610-157 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Executive Officer, Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, reads the name's of frocked Sailors during a frocking ceremony in the ship's hangar bay. Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Skipworth/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 01:31
|Photo ID:
|3988944
|VIRIN:
|171129-N-OM610-157
|Resolution:
|2500x1663
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75), US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 171129-N-OM610-157 [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT