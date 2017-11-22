171122-N-LN243-054

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 22, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Tran Ho, right, from Dalat, Vietnam and Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Joben Fernandez, from Los Angeles, calibrate a pressure gauge aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)

