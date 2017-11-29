171129-N-SD711-0011

SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 29, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo eat at the galley following a tabletop simulation as part of Exercise Guard and Protect onboard CFAS Nov. 29, 2017. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces to plan implementation of protecting US and JSDF facilities in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

