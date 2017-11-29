(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    171129-N-SD711-0011 [Image 7 of 9]

    171129-N-SD711-0011

    11.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 29, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo eat at the galley following a tabletop simulation as part of Exercise Guard and Protect onboard CFAS Nov. 29, 2017. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces to plan implementation of protecting US and JSDF facilities in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3988428
    VIRIN: 171129-N-SD711-0011
    Resolution: 3497x2498
    Size: 743.27 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171129-N-SD711-0011 [Image 1 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Sailor checks patient’s blood pressure
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171122-N-LN243-032
    171130-N-KK395-013
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171129-N-SD711-0011
    171130-N-AD499-1095
    171129-N-OM610-167

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cfas
    navy
    Guard and Protect
    Exercise
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    tabletop
    NavylovesJapan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT