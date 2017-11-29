171129-N-OX360-006

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) Airman Kirsten Jenson, from Las Vegas, removes a gasket on a hatch aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike). Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Norket)

