SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 29, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo eat at the galley following a tabletop simulation as part of Exercise Guard and Protect onboard CFAS Nov. 29, 2017. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces to plan implementation of protecting US and JSDF facilities in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)
11.29.2017
|12.01.2017 01:25
|3988845
|171129-N-SD711-0009
|4032x3024
|783.42 KB
|1
|0
|0
