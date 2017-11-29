SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 29, 2017) Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo eat at the galley following a tabletop simulation as part of Exercise Guard and Protect onboard CFAS Nov. 29, 2017. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces to plan implementation of protecting US and JSDF facilities in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 01:25 Photo ID: 3988845 VIRIN: 171129-N-SD711-0009 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 783.42 KB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171129-N-SD711-0009 [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.