(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 6 of 70]

    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171129-N-GR168-0146
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 29, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Derrick Elliott from Bunnlevel, North Carolina, shoots a 9 mm pistol as his line coach, Lt. Andrew Spilling from St. Louis, watches during a small arms gun shoot on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). New York, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 01:29
    Photo ID: 3988905
    VIRIN: 171129-N-GR168-0146
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 526.79 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171129-N-OM610-157
    171122-N-LN243-054
    USS America Sailors participate in a command climate survey
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-LN243-1084
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-OX360-006
    171129-N-SD711-0009
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    USS America helicopter lands on flight deck
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171130-N-VK310-0100
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-OM610-033
    171130-N-SD711-0005
    171130-N-KK395-015
    171122-N-LN243-024
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-VK310-0005
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171122-N-LN243-046
    171130-N-FA490-2078
    171116-N-QN175-1023
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-024 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171130-N-VK310-0125
    171130-N-TJ319-0071
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-VK310-0012
    171130-N-AD499-1009
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171130-N-VK310-0072
    171130-N-KK395-003
    171127-N-CF105-020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-SD711-0003
    171130-N-VK310-0026
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171112-N-AD499-1112
    171130-N-VK310-0147
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-SD711-0006
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-017 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-KK395-009
    171129-N-OA516-0006
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    171129-N-SD711-0005
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS America Sailor checks patient’s blood pressure
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171122-N-LN243-032
    171130-N-KK395-013
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171129-N-SD711-0011
    171130-N-AD499-1095
    171129-N-OM610-167

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS New York
    9mm
    Sailors
    USS New York (LPD 21)
    Gun Shoot
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT