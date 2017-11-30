USS America helicopter lands on flight deck

171130-N-ZS023-006 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 30, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) lands on the flight deck. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vance Hand/Released)

