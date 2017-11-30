(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171130-N-PC620-0216
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2017) The rifle detail awaits instruction following a 21-gun salute during a Burial at Sea ceremony held on the starboard aircraft elevator of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 00:08
    Photo ID: 3988443
    VIRIN: 171130-N-PC620-0216
    Resolution: 4742x2667
    Size: 930.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony [Image 1 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171122-N-LN243-032
    171130-N-KK395-013
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171129-N-SD711-0011
    171130-N-AD499-1095
    171129-N-OM610-167

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    burial at sea
    Comptuex
    ship
    Sailors
    prayer
    amphibious
    assault
    lhd
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    21-gun salute
    cremains
    rifle detail
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT