USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2017) Logistics Specialist Seaman Warren Oracles from Brooklyn, New York, looks up supplies on a computer in the supply office aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). New York, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

