(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018 [Image 10 of 70]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171130-N-MJ135-1101 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 30, 2017) Vice Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. 5th Fleet, enters a ready room aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Spencer Roberts/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 01:27
    Photo ID: 3988881
    VIRIN: 171130-N-MJ135-1101
    Resolution: 4087x2725
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018 [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171129-N-OM610-157
    171122-N-LN243-054
    USS America Sailors participate in a command climate survey
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-LN243-1084
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-OX360-006
    171129-N-SD711-0009
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    USS America helicopter lands on flight deck
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171130-N-VK310-0100
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-OM610-033
    171130-N-SD711-0005
    171130-N-KK395-015
    171122-N-LN243-024
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-VK310-0005
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171122-N-LN243-046
    171130-N-FA490-2078
    171116-N-QN175-1023
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-024 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171130-N-VK310-0125
    171130-N-TJ319-0071
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-VK310-0012
    171130-N-AD499-1009
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171130-N-VK310-0072
    171130-N-KK395-003
    171127-N-CF105-020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-SD711-0003
    171130-N-VK310-0026
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171112-N-AD499-1112
    171130-N-VK310-0147
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-SD711-0006
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-017 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-KK395-009
    171129-N-OA516-0006
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    171129-N-SD711-0005
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS America Sailor checks patient’s blood pressure
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171122-N-LN243-032
    171130-N-KK395-013
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171129-N-SD711-0011
    171130-N-AD499-1095
    171129-N-OM610-167

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Carrier Strike Group 9
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Air Wing Seventeen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT