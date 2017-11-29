171129-N-QM691-0313 AMAZON RIVER, Brazil (Nov. 29, 2017) Lt. Gregory Condos, a U.S. Navy doctor, lets a young boy from the remote village of Santo Antonio do Beruri wear his stethoscope aboard NAsH Soares de Meirelles on the Amazon River in Brazil, November 29. Condos is a member of a team of five U.S. Navy doctors who are engaging in a month-long humanitarian mission up the Amazon River. The team is working with the Brazilian Navy to deliver healthcare to some of the most isolated people in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Brame/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 00:04 Photo ID: 3988431 VIRIN: 171129-N-QM691-0313 Resolution: 4487x2594 Size: 1.51 MB Location: AMAZON RIVER, BR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon [Image 1 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.