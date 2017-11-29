(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon

    AMAZON RIVER, BRAZIL

    11.29.2017

    171129-N-QM691-0313 AMAZON RIVER, Brazil (Nov. 29, 2017) Lt. Gregory Condos, a U.S. Navy doctor, lets a young boy from the remote village of Santo Antonio do Beruri wear his stethoscope aboard NAsH Soares de Meirelles on the Amazon River in Brazil, November 29. Condos is a member of a team of five U.S. Navy doctors who are engaging in a month-long humanitarian mission up the Amazon River. The team is working with the Brazilian Navy to deliver healthcare to some of the most isolated people in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Brame/Released)

