171129-N-OM610-167 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Command Master Chief, Antonio Perryman, right, shakes hands with a newly frocked Sailor during a frocking ceremony in the ship's hangar bay. Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Skipworth/Released)

