171123-N-LN243-1084

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 23, 2017) Sailors bring family and friends aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike) for a Thanksgiving meal. Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)

Date Taken: 11.23.2017
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US