171123-N-LN243-1084
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 23, 2017) Sailors bring family and friends aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)(Ike) for a Thanksgiving meal. Ike is undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard during the maintenance phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Marques Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 01:28
|Photo ID:
|3988899
|VIRIN:
|171123-N-LN243-1084
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA., VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 171123-N-LN243-1084 [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT