    171130-N-AD499-1095 [Image 8 of 9]

    171130-N-AD499-1095

    U

    11.30.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171130-N-AD499-1095 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 30, 2017) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Dorthea Wright drives a forklift while Lt. Jake Laird directs cargo placements during a replenishment-at-sea in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Foley/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 00:01
    VIRIN: 171130-N-AD499-1095
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171130-N-AD499-1095 [Image 1 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

