USS America Sailors participate in a command climate survey

171130-N-HT134-007 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 30, 2017) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a Command Climate Survey in the recreation room. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Pastor/Released)

