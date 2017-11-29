(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon [Image 19 of 70]

    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon

    AMAZON RIVER, BRAZIL

    11.29.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171129-N-QM691-0408 AMAZON RIVER, Brazil (Nov. 29, 2017) Lt. Gregory Condos, a U.S. Navy doctor, entertains a young boy from the remote village of Santo Antonio do Beruri aboard NAsH Soares de Meirelles on the Amazon River in Brazil, November 29. Condos is a member of a team of five U.S. Navy doctors who are engaging in a month-long humanitarian mission up the Amazon River. The team is working with the Brazilian Navy to deliver healthcare to some of the most isolated people in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Brame/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 01:22
    Photo ID: 3988809
    VIRIN: 171129-N-QM691-0408
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: AMAZON RIVER, BR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171129-N-OM610-157
    171122-N-LN243-054
    USS America Sailors participate in a command climate survey
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171123-N-LN243-1084
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-OX360-006
    171129-N-SD711-0009
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    USS America helicopter lands on flight deck
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171130-N-VK310-0100
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-OM610-033
    171130-N-SD711-0005
    171130-N-KK395-015
    171122-N-LN243-024
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-VK310-0005
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171122-N-LN243-046
    171130-N-FA490-2078
    171116-N-QN175-1023
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-024 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171130-N-VK310-0125
    171130-N-TJ319-0071
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-VK310-0012
    171130-N-AD499-1009
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171130-N-VK310-0072
    171130-N-KK395-003
    171127-N-CF105-020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-SD711-0003
    171130-N-VK310-0026
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    171112-N-AD499-1112
    171130-N-VK310-0147
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171129-N-SD711-0006
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171127-N-CF105-017 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171130-N-KK395-009
    171129-N-OA516-0006
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    171129-N-SD711-0005
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS America Sailor checks patient’s blood pressure
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony
    171122-N-LN243-032
    171130-N-KK395-013
    U.S. Navy Doctors Bring Medical Care to Amazon
    171129-N-SD711-0011
    171130-N-AD499-1095
    171129-N-OM610-167

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    bi-lateral exercise
    4th Fleet
    Brazilian
    Sailor
    Riverine
    doctors
    USN
    Brazil
    US Navy
    Americas Navy
    NMCS
    Amazon
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Rain Forest
    QM691
    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Brame

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT