USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Colton Bellenbaum from Medford, Oregon, pours JP-5 fuel into a container on the boat valley of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) during a replenishment-at-sea. New York, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

