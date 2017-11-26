USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX

171126-N-GR168-0143
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Colton Bellenbaum from Medford, Oregon, pours JP-5 fuel into a container on the boat valley of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) during a replenishment-at-sea. New York, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 01:26
|Photo ID:
|3988854
|VIRIN:
|171126-N-GR168-143
|Resolution:
|4346x4016
|Size:
|947.1 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
