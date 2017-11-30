USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Performs a burial-at-sea ceremony

171130-N-PC620-0164

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2017) The rifle detail bow their heads in prayer during a Burial at Sea ceremony held on the starboard aircraft elevator of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

