171130-N-KK395-013 RIO DE JANEIRO (Nov. 30, 2017) - Sailors man the rails aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) as the ship prepares to moor in Rio De Janeiro. Wasp is transiting to Sasebo, Japan to conduct a homeport shift with USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the flag ship of amphibious forces in the U.S 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Bidwell)

